Carla Cooper receives Democrat of the Year Award

Edgartown resident Carla Cooper has been honored with the Democrat of the Year Award by the Cape and Islands Democratic Council.

She is the first Martha’s Vineyard resident to receive the honors, which was recognized at her official awarding May 6 at the Kennedy Legacy Dinner in Hyannis, MA.

Cooper also received Certificates of Special Congressional Recognition from the United States Senate and House of Representatives, and a Certificate of Recognition from the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Cooper is the former chair of the Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard, the current chair of the Edgartown Democratic Town Committee, and an active member of Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard.

The award is in recognition of her “leadership, commitment to advancing the ideals of the Democratic Party, and her work on Martha’s Vineyard in electing the first Democratic Cape and Islands District Attorney, Rob Galibois,” a press release issued by MV Dems states.