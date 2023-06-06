Services for Kathy Berninger

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

On Saturday, June 10, at 11 am, there will be a graveside service for Kathy Berninger at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven. Following that will be a celebration of Kathy’s life at the Holy Ghost Society, the P.A. Club, in Oak Bluffs. Please bring a ready-to-eat dish, and a memory to share.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here