Local bank planning workforce housing

Martha’s Vineyard Bank is looking to add three, workforce housing units to a property in Edgartown.

According to Martha’s Vineyard Bank President and CEO James Anthony, the proposed units at 7 School Street would be used for bank employees.

The bank is planning alterations to the building, such as raising the roof height, adding another egress, and partial demolition for conversion into living space.

The property was sold to the Dukes County Savings Bank, the bank’s former name, in 1983 for $199,000, according to the Dukes County Registry of Deeds.

The bank’s agent, Joanna Gosser from architecture interior design firm Synergy MV, was before the Edgartown Historic District Commission during its meeting on Thursday, June 1, when commissioners unanimously voted to hold a public hearing on the project.

The bank’s plans will need to submit changes to the commission by June 15. The next meeting date the commission is available for a public hearing is July 6.

When asked whether the bank planned to acquire more properties for affordable housing, Anthony said, “Yes, we are actively seeking solutions to the critical need for year-round workforce housing.”

“Year-round workforce housing is a burden that is shared by all businesses and nonprofits in our community and is a threat [to] the Island’s human infrastructure,” Anthony said. “It is people who define a community — people who build their lives here. The social fabric of our community is dependent on the working people who build, maintain, and protect the community. Our goal is to assure the bank’s unwavering commitment to the community for the next century. To achieve this goal, we need to secure year-round workforce housing.”