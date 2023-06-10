Martha’s Vineyard celebrates pride

1 of 5

Big smiles and vibrant hues enveloped Oak Bluffs Saturday afternoon as Islanders and visitors alike took in the second annual Martha’s Vineyard Pride Parade.

Hundreds of paraders, some in cars, some accompanied by festively adorned animals, were cheered on by another few hundred onlookers as they made their way from the Island Queen up Circuit Avenue, before circling back and congregating around the Ocean Park gazebo.

Dozens of local businesses and organizations joined the Oak Bluffs Business Association and co-host Queer Hub MV in celebrating the second ever parade, including the Martha’s Vineyard chapter of the NAACP, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, chambers of commerce, Martha’s Vineyard Museum, Island libraries and school groups.