SSA staff shortage causes Sunday cancellations 

The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced Saturday afternoon that several trips on Sunday morning were canceled due to a crew shortage.

Specifically, the vessels affected are the Governor and the Katama. SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll told The Times the ferry service was short on two pilots for Sunday.

The canceled Governor trips departing from Woods Hole are at 5:30 am, 7:30 am, and 9:30 am. Meanwhile, the canceled Governor trips departing from Vineyard Haven are at 6:30 am, 8:35 am, and 11:05 am.

As for the Katama, the 5:30 am trip from Hyannis and the 8 am trip from Nantucket were canceled.

“Our reservation office is contacting affected customers with vehicle reservations to help them rebook,” the announcement reads.