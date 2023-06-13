Carol Ellis, 71, of Edgartown and New Vineyard, Maine, passed away on June 5, 2023, at 11:25 pm. She passed peacefully at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

Carol was born in Oak Bluffs, a daughter of Anna Elliott. She was married to Lenny Ellis in Edgartown, and moved to New Vineyard in 1984.

Carol loved her God, and was a spiritual person. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and pets, and was amazing at arts and crafts. She was a previous member of the Rainbow Girls, and was a past Worthy Matron of the OES.

She is remembered by her husband, Lenny of New Vineyard; son, Brian; daughter, Stacy Whitcome; and Ralph Grant; her two sisters, Linda Milicsi and Joyce Room; and one brother, Michael Elliott.

Private family interment will be in Edgartown on Monday, Sept. 25, at 11:30 am.

Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be providing cremation care.

In death there is no remembrance of thee — Man is to glorify thee on Earth. The end for which he was born cannot be accomplished in the grave; heal my body, and heal my soul, that I may be rendered capable of loving and serving thee here below. A dead body in the grave can do no good to men, nor bring any glory to thy name! –Psalms 6:5