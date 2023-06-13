Comic attack a deflection of criticism

To the Editor:

“The Shining” is a heavily allusive and densely intertextual film. It has been interpreted as a remake of Nicholas Ray’s “Bigger Than Life” and a metaphor for the Native American genocide. As proven by Mendez-Diez’s letter, it has also birthed many conspiracy theories that reveal far more about the people who believe them than about the film.

The sole intent of my cartoon was to ridicule Alan Dershowitz for claiming to have been shunned on Martha’s Vineyard.

Jackie Mendez-Diez is attacking my cartoon as antisemitic to deflect criticism of Alan Dershowitz. She is one of his most ardent defenders.

There are far too many real instances of antisemitism. This cartoon is not one of them.

Charles Pinck

Chilmark