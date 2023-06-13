Dead humpback whale found in Edgartown

A dead whale has been found on a Chappaquiddick beach Tuesday morning.

The whale has been confirmed as a humpback whale, Cathrine Macort, Director of Administration and Operations at the Center for Coastal Studies, confirmed for the Times.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), East Atlantic waters have experienced an anomalous elevated humpback whale mortality rate since 2016, near the same time the Western North Atlantic humpback was delisted from endangered to threatened.

This triggered the 2017 declaration of an Unusual Mortality Event (UME) in order to encourage population growth.

According to NOAA, an estimated 40 percent of the nearly 200 humpback whale deaths reported over the last eight years from Maine to Florida showed evidence of human interaction via vessel strikes or equipment entanglement.

Ainsley Smith, Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator for the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office at NOAA told The Times that the organization has been in communication with the beach property owners, The Trustees of Reservations, who have begun cording off the area Tuesday morning.

Smith says based on pictures she’s received of the humpback found on East Beach, it’s likely it’s been dead for a couple of days.

Reports over the weekend of humpback whales breaching out of the water off South Beach have likely no correlation with the dead marine mammal found Tuesday, NOAA says. Healthy, normal behavior of the animals is acrobatic and lively in nature.

Meanwhile, the corpse of what seems to be a dolphin was spotted on Moshup Beach in Aquinnah. The Times reached out to NOAA for identification of the animal but have not received an answer yet.