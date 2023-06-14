Beach Road Weekend adds John Hiatt to the lineup

Ten-time Grammy Award nominee John Hiatt joins the already packed lineup for the 2023 Beach Road Weekend Music Festival, presented by Black Dog. Hiatt will also perform a standalone show for the Beach Road Weekdays, before the festival on August 24, at the Loft in Oak Bluffs.

A press release describes Hiatt as “a master lyricist and satirical storyteller,” who delivers songs filled with “tales of redemption, relationships, and surrendering on his own terms.” Hiatt’s lyrics and melodies have been included in more than 20 studio albums, and have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, and scores of others. He has earned a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association. Tickets for the standalone show at the Loft are currently on sale at beachroadweekend.com.

This year’s festival includes Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Patti Smith, Japanese Breakfast, Alvvays, and more. The festival will take place August 25 to 27 at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven.

For more information on the lineup, tickets, and special packages, visit beachroadweekend.com.