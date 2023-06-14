Juneteenth: A time for celebration, reflection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a holiday celebrated across the country on June 19.

The Martha’s Vineyard Times sat down with several local leaders in the African American community for a video story that documents their experience and understanding of Juneteenth, why they celebrate it, and how people can celebrate it.

It commemorates and recognizes the end of slavery. The origins of Juneteenth trace back to 1865, when Union soldiers, led by Major Gen. Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the Civil War had ended, and all enslaved individuals were now free.

Juneteenth holds particular significance, as it symbolizes the belated arrival of freedom and the resilience of African Americans throughout history. It serves as a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of those who fought against slavery and oppression, and it honors their contributions to the nation’s progress.

Carrie Tankard, the co-founder of the African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard (AAHT MV), believes that celebrating Juneteenth is a way of honoring her ancestors, who fought selflessly for their freedom. “I celebrate Juneteenth because of the people who don’t realize that they were the first ones to do it,” Tankard said. “The people in Galveston, Texas, didn’t know for two and a half years … that they had been emancipated. So they were not only enslaved, but they were the last to know that they were free.”

Larry Jones, director of outreach and docent tour guide along the Heritage Trail, shared his perspective during a tour of Oak Bluffs: “It’s a culmination of all the work that was done prior to that date. The work done by the abolitionists, the freedom riders, people like Paul Cuffe, Frederick Douglass, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, all abolitionists; all those people playing a role in trying to get the moral fabric of America to agree that slavery should not exist here and that all men should be free,” Jones said.

Toni Kauffman, the Vineyard chapter president of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), spoke about the organization’s involvement with the celebration: “Juneteenth to me symbolizes more than just a holiday, it symbolizes the being of African American history, and how we have been a part of this nation.”

There are a number of events planned for this weekend and Monday, June 19. That includes a tour of a replica of a ship that was taken over in a slave revolt; talks and film screenings; and other celebrations. Check out our Community and Calendar sections to learn more about these events.