MVRHS relay team going to Oregon for Nationals

This Thursday, the MVRHS girls’ sprint medley relay team will fly to Eugene, Ore., to compete in the Nike Outdoor Nationals over the weekend.

The quartet of junior Caroline Bettencourt (200m), sophomore Camille Brand (200m), junior Maia Donnelly (400m), and junior Alexa Schroeder (800m) qualified on May 6, at the Weston Twilight Invitational.

“When we found out we made the qualifying time, we had a big group hug … on the ground, because we were so dead after the race,” Donnelly laughed. “Track is usually an individual sport, so it’s so rewarding to accomplish this as a team.”

“Everyone wants to go to Nationals,” Schroeder added. “It’s so exciting and nerve-wracking.”

It will be the girls’ first taste of the national stage, aside from Brand, who competed in the high jump at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston back in March. Brand, a rookie, has qualified to participate in the high jump this weekend as well. She was recognized by Cape and Islands coaches as the girls’ League MVP this past week.

“To achieve all of this in her first year of track … it’s so amazing,” Coach Joe Schroeder stated.

Before flying out to Oregon, the girls continued “to sharpen the pencil” over the next couple of days, said Schroeder. This includes running simulated races, practicing handoffs, and following personalized conditioning regimens. The four are the only Vineyarders left practicing with Coach Schroeder this spring, with the Division V and All-State championships having already come and gone.

The girls’ 4x100m team of Brand, Bettencourt, sophomore Mya Gardner, and senior Shantavia Whylly competed at divisionals (Brand also competed in the 200m individually), while senior Cape and Islands MVP Daniel Serpa made it all the way to the statewide Meet of Champions in the 800m.

Serpa battled through injury and a packed heat to come within one second of his personal record, finishing with a time of 1:59.55. It was his third time breaking two minutes in the 800m this season.

“I’m so proud of him,” Coach Schroeder stated. “Strategically, it was a really hard race, and his time was legit … He means so much to our program. It’s always bittersweet saying goodbye; great career for that young man.”

Serpa echoed his coach’s sentiments, saying, “I am eternally grateful for the amazing running program at the high school, and to have been able to race at the Meet of Champions … it’s always a fun experience getting to run with athletes who share my dedication.”

At Nationals, the stakes will be even higher for the girls, who are too surprised to be anxious about competing. When they qualified at the Weston Invitational, it was only their second time this season running the sprint medley relay.

“It’ll be really fun. I never expected any of this,” Brand said.

To help fund the squad’s trip to Oregon, follow this link.