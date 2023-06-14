New partnership reviewing beach accessibility 

A coalition of three Island organizations — Healthy Aging MV, the Island Disability Coalition and the Dukes County Commission — launched an Island-wide survey this week to determine needs to make sure that every beachgoer can independently access Island public beaches.

The effort is being called Beach within Reach.

Dukes County Associate Commissioner for Disabilities Richard Cohen says the questionnaire is being sent to each Island town, county officials, Trustees of Reservations, Land Bank, and Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation. There are nearly 40 public-access beaches on Martha’s Vineyard.

The response will be due in two weeks.

The survey’s 14 questions are seeking information on a wide range of accessibility issues, including the availability of parking and the number of spots designated as accessible, existence of an accessible route from the beach entrance to the water’s edge, and the availability of beach and floating wheelchairs.

Those involved in developing the survey say it was a thoughtful process.

“Nothing like it has been done before, and we wanted to be sure that recipients understood the true meaning of ‘accessible’ for people with disabilities, from the moment a car arrives at a beach parking area and the beach itself,” said Cindy Trish, executive director of Healthy Aging M.V. CD

Cohen added, “The results will allow towns, the county, and nonprofits to begin or continue the process of improving accessibility. For some it may be a fairly simple project; for others more may be required, but every beachgoer, whether fully able-bodied, a senior with mobility issues, a person with lifelong mobility or vision challenges, or vets with disabilities deserves the best we can make beachgoing.”