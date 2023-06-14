Orca pod spotted near Nantucket

New England Aquarium scientists observed four orcas swimming together 40 miles south of Nantucket on Sunday, June 11, a rare sight.

The researchers were conducting aerial surveys over the waters south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. The purpose was to collect data on all marine animals, with an emphasis on protected species such as whales and sea turtles.

There was one adult male, one adult female and two juveniles in the killer whale pod. The four orcas were among approximately 150 whales and dolphins spotted by the research team during a 7 hour long flight.

Katherine McKenna, assistant research scientist with the Aquarium, was the first to catch sight of the whales Sunday. “Initially, I could just see two splashes ahead of the plane,” said McKenna. “As we circled the area, two whales surfaced too quickly to tell what they were. On the third surfacing, we got a nice look and could see the tell-tale coloration before the large dorsal fins broke the surface.”

Orla O’Brien, an associate research scientist and leader of the aerial survey team for the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, said it is “always unusual to see killer whales in New England waters.” There are few in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean, and they can travel long distances.

New England averages a few orca sightings a year, but most are repeated sightings of an adult male named “Old Thom,” who is known to swim alone. “Old Thom” was recently spotted last Sunday off Provincetown.

Sightings of other orcas, especially in a group, are less common. “In general, although it is unusual, it is not unheard of,” said O’Brien. It is likely that the orcas are looking for food, and that the Nantucket waters have nearby prey for them.

The most recent Massachusetts sightings of killer whales occurred around this time last year. But the scientists currently don’t have enough data to determine whether there is a pattern or a coincidence.

“I would expect there to continue to be sporadic sightings of orcas in the future,” O’Brien said. “But I don’t necessarily think this is a sign of a pattern of their increasing presence here.”

O’Brien emphasized that these recent sightings should not be cause for concern. “Boaters or people using the ocean should treat this just like any other wild animal sighting – respect their space and let them go about their business,” she said.

The New England Aquarium’s aerial surveys help monitor changes in populations, identify various species and recognize trends with data. By collecting information about where whales appear and how they use habitats, the Aquarium can learn how to better protect endangered species.