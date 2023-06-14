Saturday scrambles

1 of 2

My favorite go-to meal was scrambled eggs, especially when I was tight on money, working late, in a rush, or just straight-up exhausted. I cooked scrambled eggs on autopilot, without any thinking or shopping, since I always had them in the house. I would add just about anything I had lingering in the fridge, from salami slices and diced-up string cheese to walnuts and spinach. It worked well for me, and I used this as my backup plan for years.

About a year ago, I saw a number of posts and articles about egg prices increasing. I didn’t give it much thought; first off, I live on Martha’s Vineyard, where just about everything is expensive, and also I try my hardest to be aware of prices but not fixate on them. So one day I looked at the tag under the eggs and my eyeballs just about popped out of my head. Slightly disgruntled, I quickly reframed, and decided eggs were going to be a way to treat myself Saturday mornings. Self-care, they call it. I would craft my scrambles with intent and patience, and I have been ever since.

This particular scrambled egg combo I found delicious, not too bizarre, but not too basic: Brussels sprouts, bacon, goat cheese, and red onion. I started by cutting up three or four slices of bacon, and let it start to sizzle in the nonstick pan on medium heat. If you know how to make eggs in a nonstick pan without having to deep-clean it after, more power to you. I do not. As the bacon was cooking, I cut the ends off the Brussels sprouts — I find them quite bitter — and sliced them thin. When the bacon was nearly done, I added them in. As that cooked, I whisked up my eggs with a splash of milk. Now the bacon and Brussels sprouts were done, and I made sure none were stuck to the pan — the bacon fat is really good for this. Pour the eggs over, and let sit, waiting for them to bubble a bit. Stir, and continue to pause, and stir, until they’re done. I like my scrambled eggs a little chunky, so I don’t overmix them in the frying pan. I then diced up a little red onion, since I prefer those raw, and sprinkled them on top of the eggs, along with goat cheese, and a little shredded cheese too.

I served my scramble with some homemade home fries, and an old-fashioned English muffin with butter. Mmm mmmm, a match made in heaven!