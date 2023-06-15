Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Island airport

1 of 2

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Martha’s Vineyard Airport on Thursday morning, which led to delays for commercial airlines.

According to Martha’s Vineyard Airport director Geoff Freeman, a Coast Guard fixed wing CASA plane was conducting training in the area when it experienced mechanical and electrical issues.

“They had to shut one engine down and declared an emergency to land at the Vineyard airport,” he said.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter confirmed there was an engine malfunction, but didn’t have further details.

The airport’s fire trucks were deployed to be on standby and mutual aid partners were called, although the emergency support was canceled while they were en route.

Freeman said the plane landed safely, but it was on the airport’s primary commercial runway. It couldn’t be moved without special equipment and the airport needed to wait for personnel to be flown over from Joint Base Cape Cod, which Freeman said he hopes will happen soon.

The Coast Guard plane being on the runway prevented commercial and private airlines from landing their aircraft at the airport. Delta and JetBlue flights to the airport were delayed and planes already on the way had to be deferred to another airport, according to Freeman.

Freeman said there were no injuries.