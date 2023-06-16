Amistad sails into Martha’s Vineyard

As the Island prepares for a weekend of Juneteenth events, the tall ship Amistad sailed into Martha’s Vineyard waters.

The Amistad, operated by the nonprofit Discovering Amistad, is a replica of the ship where a slave uprising took place in 1839.

The current Amistad replicates the “vision” of freedom the original ship embodied, according to Executive director Paula Mann-Agnew.

The enslaved people on the original Amistad engaged in a legal battle once they were ashore in New Haven, Conn. The U.S. Supreme Court determined that their actions were justified, ordering their freedom.

“It really is about freedom, kind of a voyage to freedom,” she said, adding that the Amistad is used by the nonprofit to hold discussions about freedom and working with students to “make a connection between the past and the present” through the ship’s story. “This ship is so special because It’s a freedom schooner. It represents freedom.”

Mann-Agnew called the ship more a “recreation” than a replica. “Replica means exact, but there have been some modifications,” Mann-Agnew said. “We do have a motor and some upgrades.”

Tours were being held for school groups on Friday at Tisbury Wharf. For Juneteenth weekend, the Amistad will be available for free tours to the general public on Saturday and Sunday. It will also make an appearance in Edgartown on Monday. Martha’s Vineyard is the only place that the Amistad will visit in Massachusetts on its “Voyage to Freedom” tour this year, although it has several stops remaining in Connecticut, where it is the official flagship of the state.

“Every area that we go to has a different culture, energy and connection to the ship,” Mann-Agnew said.

Discovering Amistad board member Kai Perry has been a part of the ship’s crew for 20 years and was on board Friday. “We were sailing all around the country telling the story of the Amistad incident of 1839, hoping to remind students, community members, young and old, our tragic history of slavery and our ongoing fight for freedom,” she said. “I did that while sailing, living and teaching aboard the ship.”

Perry said it was incredible to be on Martha’s Vineyard, especially with the Island. She also made a point that Juneteenth has been celebrated for a while now, but with its formal recognition as a federal holiday, the attention, excitement, and energy it receives has increased.

“I think this was the opportune location to celebrate Juneteenth,” Perry said.

Mann-Agnew said the team was “thrilled” to be on Martha’s Vineyard, particularly because of the Island’s wealth of African American history, including being in the Green Book, which published areas that were safer for Black individuals and families to travel to during segregation. The Island’s Black history, Juneteenth, and the Amistad, Mann-Agnew said, brought a “synergy” to the weekend.

“There was also so much African American history here on the Vineyard, with the Inkwell and all, Juneteenth in terms of freedom and the ship, the freedom schooner,” Mann-Agnew said. “This is such a perfect connection for us and we’re so excited. We’re hoping the message of it, that people are reminded … of the fact that we’re still voyaging for freedom for human rights for everyone.”