Steamship ferry canceled because of smoke

The Steamship Authority has canceled at least one round trip on the Hyannis and Nantucket route after smoke was discovered near the bow thruster of a vessel.

The Steamship says in a statement that crew saw smoking coming from the M/V Katama at about 10:30 Monday morning as it made its morning commute from Nantucket. Crew on board “initiated firefighting procedures” and contacted the Hyannis Fire Department, a statement from the Steamship reads.

No fire fighting measures were required, the Steamship says, and the Hyannis Fire Department left the scene within approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported.

The Steamship said that smoke was emanating from the lagging or insulation around the vessel’s bow thruster.

The vessel’s 10:45 a.m. round trip has been canceled while the vessel is being inspected.