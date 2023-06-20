High school looks to add electric buses

Chair of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School transportation subcommittee Kathryn Shertzer informed the committee the school was being considered for an Environmental Protection Agency grant that would be used to fund additional electric school buses.

The school currently has two electric buses and two charging stations. Should the school be selected for the grant, Shertzer said the timeline to be able to store and charge the additional EV buses would be five years.

There were talks with the VTA about potentially charging and storing the additional electric vehicles, but the VTA would be unable to accommodate the request, because of a lack of space for storing and charging on its campus.

The school was not selected for the grant on the first attempt, but a second application has been submitted. The committee is awaiting the decision.

“If we did get into that, we would be put into a tight spot in which to have space to charge those vehicles,” said Shertzer.

Next steps involve speaking with the Airport Commission about developing land at the Airport Business Park for vehicle-charging stations and storage.

Shertzer said it looked like a five-year outlook to plan and construct the potential new electric bus campus.

“There’s a lot happening,” said Shertzer. “I think it’s something that we would need to come back to the committee, to find out if that’s something we’re interested in,” should the school be selected for the grant.