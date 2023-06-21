Edgartown to vote on Land Bank headquarters

The Edgartown Select Board continued its discussion Tuesday afternoon regarding possible acquisition of 167 Main St., the former headquarters for the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank.

“There’s been some talk about the town utilizing this property for anything from affordable housing to possible town locations for offices,” select board member Arthur Smadbeck said. “But certainly for the town of Edgartown to own the building.”

“I think everyone can agree that the worst-case scenario is [the building] gets sold to a private party to be turned into another single-family home,” town administrator James Hagerty said.

The building is ideal for town ownership, he said, seeing that the property is in the immediate vicinity of town hall, the Edgartown School, and downtown. It’s also hooked into the town sewer.

The Edgartown Select Board can’t make a formal offer on the property without voter support at town meeting, Hagerty said. But the town can begin informal processes of a transfer.

The select board approved a letter drafted by Hagerty to be sent to the Land Bank, highlighting the town’s interest, along with commitments and plans for the property.

“There’s many purposes that could be considered for that property,” select board chair Margaret Serpa said. “But I think it’d be in our best interest to vote to do this.”

Select board member Michael Donaroma noted the lofty price. “But that being said, it’s definitely something the town should look at,” he said.

At a suggested purchase price of $1,550,000, the potential acquisition of 167 Main St. will be an article on next year’s town meeting warrant and taken up by Edgartown voters.

The select board also approved a parking and access easement between the town and 23 Kelly Street LLC, owners of Faraway Martha’s Vineyard, formerly Kelly House Hotel.

Previously, there was no formal agreement with hotel property owners allowing access to the Edgartown Council on Aging, the Anchors.

Select board chair Margaret Serpa thanked the hotel owners for agreeing to the easement. “It wasn’t an easy thing for them to do,” she said. “I hope it works out.”