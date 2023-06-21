Holmes Hole Sailing holds its 2023 tune-up race

By
Holly Rogers Wescott
-
0
Nine boats took to the waters Sunday despite threatening skies for the Holmes Hole 2023 Tune-Up Race. —Holly Rodgers Wescott

Nine boats ignored the threatening skies to race the Holmes Hole Sailing Association’s 2023 tune-up race on Sunday. 

There was barely enough breeze to get to the starting line, but the westerly had already moved to ENE, and it filled in nicely for the race — at least for the lighter boats and those not bothered by the drizzle. The entries included our usuals, as well as some boats not seen since before the pandemic. Roger Becker’s Gloria won again, making good use of the preseason practice outings. 

The first race counting toward the 2023 seasonal awards, including the Jewett Cup, is Thursday, June 22, with a 5 pm warning signal. 

We always welcome enthusiastic sailors to join our races. Go to holmeshole.org to register and join!

