Holmes Hole Sailing holds its 2023 tune-up race

Nine boats ignored the threatening skies to race the Holmes Hole Sailing Association’s 2023 tune-up race on Sunday.

There was barely enough breeze to get to the starting line, but the westerly had already moved to ENE, and it filled in nicely for the race — at least for the lighter boats and those not bothered by the drizzle. The entries included our usuals, as well as some boats not seen since before the pandemic. Roger Becker’s Gloria won again, making good use of the preseason practice outings.

The first race counting toward the 2023 seasonal awards, including the Jewett Cup, is Thursday, June 22, with a 5 pm warning signal.

We always welcome enthusiastic sailors to join our races. Go to holmeshole.org to register and join!