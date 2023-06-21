Support Cancer Survivorship Act

To the Editor:

I am a childhood cancer survivor, for over 51 years now. I am headed to D.C. tomorrow morning to advocate for an important piece of legislation, the Comprehensive Cancer Survivorship Act. The passage of a bill like this is crucial in ensuring that long-term survivors like me receive medical care well beyond the day that they are pronounced “cured.”

Many of us will struggle for years with life-threatening illnesses that are a direct result of our earlier cancer treatments. Without the continued surveillance of our clinicians, we will most certainly suffer needlessly. Too many survivors have died a premature death, merely because they were unaware of the risk of these late effects.

I would be grateful to you for helping me to let others know about the Comprehensive Cancer Survivorship Act.

Erin G. Cummings

Vineyard Haven