The Times welcomes summer interns

The Martha’s Vineyard Times is excited to announce they are joined this summer by three interns.

Beatrix Battelle is an Island resident attending Northeastern University. She’ll be helping with the Calendar and Community sections of the paper, writing features, and helping with News.

Mia Vittimberga joins our newsroom as a reporter. She is going into her sophomore year at UMass Amherst, where she is majoring in English.

And Adarsh Bhat, a video journalist pursuing his Masters in Journalism at Northeastern, joins us producing videos and as a news reporter. Bhat has lived in Boston the past year and a half, but comes from Mumbai, India.

If you see any of them around town this summer, don’t hesitate to say hi or pass them a news tip.