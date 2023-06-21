West Tisbury: Howes House art show, local galleries, Archaeology ID Day, and author talk

No complaints about a lack of rain this week. I don’t know how much we had, but it definitely was enough to be spared from watering every day. Gardens are growing and thriving, producing peas, strawberries, lettuce, spinach, even the first tiny zucchini. We will be sick of them soon enough, but for now, those tender zucchini appear like a miracle.

My favorite thing this time of year is being able to go outside and pick bouquets for all around the house. Now there are abundant choices. Who doesn’t like abundant choices of flowers? I treasure having even a few flowers to place next to my kitchen and bathroom sinks, and beside my bed. Having a large bouquet on the table in front of our sofa is a big deal, at least to me it is.

There is a group of artists who paint together every Friday at the Howes House, and have done so for many years. They are Susan Silva, Susan Boass, Susan Parks, Sally Flood, Nancy Holt, Jean McCarthy, Diane Holt, Beverly Espuga, Ellen Miller, Sue Tonry, Leslie and Warren Simmons, Jeri Larson, and Nancy Cabot. A bouquet of flowers or leaves, a combination of objects, a bowl of fruit, something set up for a still life. You can see the results of their past year’s efforts at a show of their watercolors this weekend at the Howes House. Hours are Friday, June 23, noon to 4 pm, and Saturday, 10 am to noon.

The Howes House and Up-Island Council on Aging is planning a trip to see “The Book of Mormon” at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 4. For more information or to sign up, call 508-693-2896.

Kara Taylor is opening her gallery on South Road this Thursday, June 23. Hours are Thursday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm.

Colin Ruel and Nettie Kent are opening the Ruel Gallery in Menemsha for their fourth season next Thursday, June 29, with a celebration from 4 to 7 pm.

Saturday, June 24, is Archaeology ID Day at the West Tisbury library. Bring your artifacts for the experts to identify and tell you about them. Archaeologists Jill Bouck, Richard Burt, Bill Moody, James Richardson, and Duncan Caldwell, and paleontologist Fred Hotchkiss will be at the library between 1 and 3 pm.

Other events at the library include one on Saturday at 3:30 pm, with authors and teachers Lynn Ditchfield and Janice Frame, who will celebrate the publication of their book, “Borders to Bridges: Arts-Based Curriculum For Social Justice.” On Wednesday, June 28, 2:30 pm, Deb Dunn will speak about how children learn to read, and how to help them. Parents, caregivers, and family members are invited.

The West Tisbury personnel board is in need of one or two town residents to volunteer to serve on the board. They meet monthly every second Monday at 5 pm. Responsibilities include maintaining and monitoring the personnel system, bylaws, and all procedures and practices, formulating and reviewing job classification and compensation plans, reviewing requests for reclassification of positions, and preparing an annual report to the town. Please send your letter of interest to Jen Rand at townadmin@westtisbury-ma.gov or Maria McFarland at personnel@westtisbury-ma.gov.

It’s already so busy in town. The Farmers Markets at the Ag Hall and weekly events at the Grange are in full swing. Next weekend we will celebrate the Fourth of July with a long holiday weekend.

Please be careful for yourself and your pets, as ticks are still numerous and everywhere. Also, remember not to leave your pets in a car that can heat up very quickly. It’s easy to forget, when you are driving with the windows up and the air conditioner on, and your car feels comfortably cool, that it won’t remain cool once you shut the motor off.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.