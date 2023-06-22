Cape receives nitrogen support, Vineyard waits

Cape Cod communities will be receiving state support to protect their watersheds, but the Vineyard will not.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced in a press release the Healey-Driscoll administration finalized regulation that will “set Cape Cod on a path to reverse decades of nitrogen pollution and restore estuaries to their natural state.” The MassDEP-issued regulations address elevated nitrogen levels, primarily from septic systems, by facilitating “community-wide solutions” to prevent excessive amounts of nutrients entering local water bodies.

The discharge of excess nutrients, especially nitrogen, has been an ongoing issue for the Cape. Elevated nitrogen levels in water bodies can cause accelerated growth of algae, forcing out indigenous fish and plant species. It can also lead to bad smells and a generally degraded estuary.

MassDEP spokesperson Edmund Coletta told The Times that the decision to focus on the Cape was based on the public input the department received alongside the “over 1,000 public comments” submitted.

“We heard quite a bit of input that [they] weren’t as far along in investigating the impact of resources in those areas,” Coletta said, referring to the islands.

Coletta said Cape communities were farther along in their processes of protecting local bodies of water, such as the development of comprehensive wastewater management plans.

Martha’s Vineyard is also trying to tackle its watershed issues, although some estuaries have seen water quality improvements. Tisbury is working on a watershed plan for Lake Tashmoo.

Coletta said the state will continue to work with other communities, including the islands, to investigate the impact of nutrient loading in local watersheds, and what would be the most beneficial approach for these communities.