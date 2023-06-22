Dershowitz talks life, death, and organs in Chilmark return

A small but enthusiastic crowd gathered outside the Chilmark Public Library on Tuesday evening to secure one of the 25 seats available to see Mr. Alan Dershowitz speak on his latest book, “Dershowitz on Killing: How the Law Decides Who Shall Live and Who Shall Die.”

With a career-long focus on criminal and constitutional law, the former Harvard University Law professor is a New York Times best-selling author and criminal defense attorney who famously defended individuals like O.J. Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein, and Donald Trump.

But his audience on the Vineyard has been controversial, and his talk at Chilmark has been highly anticipated. His request last year to speak was shot down by the library. Then, after threatening to sue over the decision, the library board of trustees granted the request for this Tuesday, albeit with a few restrictions. Only 25 seats were available, and the library was closed for the day.

On Tuesday, two police officers were present outside of the Chilmark library prior to and for the duration of Mr. Dershowitz’s talk.

Mr. Deshowitz arrived in a blue Subaru Outback. He and his wife relaxed in lawn chairs outside of the Chilmark Public Library for the twenty minutes leading up to the talk.

Of the 25 seats set up in the library’s conference room where Dershowitz spoke, 21 were filled.

In the hour long talk he touched on the death penalty — which Dershowitz strongly opposes — abortion, gun control, assisted suicide, seatbelt laws, and organ donation, which he strongly supports. He acknowledged the nuances of the topics discussed, and that nuance itself is something of a dying concept in today’s culture. “I like nuance,” Dershowitz said. “Nuance is dying today in our society. It’s very hard to have a conversation like this in our society.”

The tone of the talk was almost academic, and a bit philosophical. He referenced his days as a professor, which came to an end in 2013, closing a 50 year teaching career. “In Dersh’s class, nobody ever gets a straight answer, and nobody is ever right,” he said. “Because every question begets a more difficult question.”

He spoke several times of Judaism and the study of the Talmud, a record of ancient rabbinical debates, citing it as an influential part of his thinking. “Maybe it’s because I come from a talmudic background,” said Dershowitz, “and my talmudic background, studying the talmud, was always: question it.”

Dershowitz enjoyed the scholarly debate and the moral gray areas that arise. “You teach through hard questions, and unanswerable questions,” he said.

The defense attorney started the talk by thanking the attendants, and pointing out the small table at the back of the room with a selection of his books, and a stack of his latest publication. A small box with a handwritten sign indicated $20 donations for a book, which Dershowitz could sign after the talk. Proceeds from any sales of any books go to an organization called FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression), an organization that defends free speech around the world.

His latest book, “Dershowitz on Killing,” consists of 8 chapters, and discusses a variety of legal and moral controversial gray areas at the convergence of life, death, and the law.

“Today I’m going to talk about a boring subject that doesn’t influence or affect any of you, who shall live and who shall die,” Dershwoitz said. He cited a service he attended for Yom Kippur, a jewish holiday of repentance, as inspiration for the book topic. “It’s the most important decision law ever makes. I will be dealing today with life and death decisions and how the courts handle life and death decisions, mostly very poorly.”

He spoke about his connection with the Island and island-affiliated politicians. He first came to the Vineyard to defend Senator Ted Kennedy in 1969 after the Chappaquiddick bridge car accident that killed Mary Jo Kopechne, and later was part of former president Bill Clinton’s impeachment defense in 1998.

“I’ve written about 30 of my 52 books while on the vineyard,” said Dershwoitz.

Dershowitz has spent many years on the Island, and plans to spend many more. Keeping with the mortal theme of his talk, he even mentioned his plans to be buried in the Chilmark Cemetery.

He dove into the material of the talk, weaving personal anecdotes about past cases with the topics at hand, beginning with the death penalty, to which he devotes a chapter in his book, titled ‘Is the Death Penalty Cruel and Unusual Punishment?’ The death penalty is a passionate subject for Dershowitz. Having been involved in the campaign against capital punishment since 1951, Dershowitz has devoted years of his career to abolishing the death penalty. As a young boy he led a campaign among his fellow students against the death of the Rosenbergs, an American couple convicted of espionage for spying for the soviet union. He also spoke of a pro bono case he took on, Tison vs Arizona, in which he helped two teenage boys get pardoned, both who were sentenced to death for being unwitting accomplices to murders their father committed. The story was later made into the movie, “A Killer in the Family.”

On gun control, Dershowitz said, “I don’t think there’s any perfect solution to it.”

He acknowledged Hunter Biden’s national guilty plea that occurred the day of the talk, and the repercussions it will have on gun laws.

“Today is a good day for gun control,” he said, and then, socratically, “Why was today a good day for gun control? Because the son of the president of the US went into a program today for illegally not putting an indication of his drug use on his gun permit, and part of the sentence is he’s never allowed to own a gun. So for me, one less person who is cocaine addled owning a gun is a step forward in gun control.”

He acknowledged Australia’s successful gun buyback program in the 1990’s but said there are limitations. “Banning guns won’t work,” Dershowitz said. “People love their toys.”

Bringing up the overturning of Roe vs Wade, he spoke about abortion rights. “I am a strong supporter of a woman’s right to choose,” said Dershowitz. “It is a fundamental, most basic moral right.”

He acknowledged the complex religious standpoints that polarize the pro-life, pro-choice divide. He stated he opposed overturning Roe v Wade because of the political implications it would have, but that it turned out to be “the greatest gift the supreme court could have given the democrats.”

He questioned that if abortions are illegal, should the morning-after pill also be illegal. “It’s going to have to rule that the week-after pill and the month-after pill are also illegal. No one in America is in favor of prohibiting abortions immediately after conception. And so if the Supreme Court is forced to uphold that right, I think it is going to hurt the republicans enormously,” Dershowitz said.

He likened abortion to gay rights, which he supports. “So abortion, complicated, difficult, different than gay rights. There’s no right and wrong in gay rights; it’s nobody’s business who has sex with whom, who marries whom, nobody is hurt by that. But if you believe that a fetus has a life and a soul, there are two sides to that issue and it’s very difficult. I don’t believe in that sentiment, but I understand it and I understand why people get so enraged.”

He speculated that perhaps one hundred years from now people might observe abortion practices as harshly as we observe slavery today — as something that is morally unjust.

Assisted suicide, to which Dershowitz devotes a chapter in the book, is something that he supports. In the case of extreme illness, suffering, and decline in quality of life, Dershowitz supports a person’s right to decide and the person assisting in the suicide. He represented a Florida man who assisted his wife who was suffering with stage 4 breast cancer in her suicide and was subject to the death penalty. Dershowitz won the case.

Though in support of assisted suicide in certain situations, he said he was very against suicide in general, particularly in young people, and that in the case of a young person attempting to take their life, all manners of force should be used to go against their will to preserve that life. “You have a lot of time to be dead, but only a very limited time to be alive,” Dershowitz said. “For me, I accept the biblical preset bachareta bachiyim, choose life. Always choose life.”

Of all the topics he spoke on, Mr. Dershowitz expressed the most enthusiasm about organ donation, pressing the concept that every healthy individual should be an organ donor, religious beliefs aside.

“Let me get to the most controversial of issues. How many of you are not organ donors?” He requested a show of hands. He engaged the audience in a socratic thought experiment to show hands in support of different hypothetical laws surrounding organ donation. Would you prefer it be mandated by the government? Or that if you opt out, you don’t get to receive an organ if you need one?

One member of the audience stated that she was not an organ donor because of religious beliefs. In Judaism, there is a belief that it is better to be buried with all of your organs intact. Dershowitz, also jewish, countered with a story about an orthodox rabbi who started a campaign among other orthodox Jews to change the cultural stance around organ donation.

“If it were a mitzvah [a good deed] in Jewish law, would you do it?” The audience member agreed to that.

In talking about his own death, he reflected, “I think about Chilmark cemetery all the time, my final resting place, and I realize how many organs have been buried and eaten by worms in that cemetery that could have saved how many human lives if they had only donated their organs,” he said.

In closing, Dershowitz returned again to his own beliefs, saying he plans to title his next book, “Why I doven pray like an orthodox Jew, think like an agnostic, and act like an atheist.” Objectively, Mr. Dershowitz knows that there could be something more. He stated that while he doesn’t believe in god in the synagogue, he does believe in god on the beach, and while looking at the stars. “I sleep well at night defending guilty people,” Dershowitz said, “I don’t sleep well at night when I lose a case involving an innocent person.”

“We’ll never agree on what the utopia is, but we will agree on what a dystopia is,” said Dershowitz. And with the “dystopian view” that we have today on racism, sexism, and all other wrongdoings and human rights ills, Dershowitz hopes, “we can discern what rights are necessary to prevent the dystopia from occurring.”

After a brief question and answer period, Dershowitz concluded his talk.

“I love conflicts and struggles,” he said. “I lived all my life being uncertain about things. I’m a work in progress. People on the Vineyard think I have fixed views of everything and that I’m certain about everything. That’s why I’m glad to have a chance to talk to you. At least there will be 25 people on the Vineyard who understand that I’m not the way I’m stereotyped. I hope I’ll be invited back to the library in years to come.”