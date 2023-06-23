Island schools consider staff housing collaboration

Island school officials are exploring a partnership with a local nonprofit that could lead to year-round housing for teachers.

Members at an All Island School Committee meeting on Thursday discussed a possible collaboration with the Island Housing Trust to provide more year-round, affordable-housing for staff.

Superintendent Richard Smith introduced a proposal for an 8-unit rental complex on 48 Courthouse Road in West Tisbury that would house school staff.

Under the idea, the Island Housing Trust would own both the land and the housing units.

Smith has been in talks with CEO of the trust, Philippe Jordi, to form the proposal. He said there were several different models that could support teacher housing.

“We said right now, we don’t have a strong interest in entering into a financial obligation, considering all the other financial obligations we have going on, and the complexity of the financing programs that would be part of this,” Smith said.

In talks with Smith, Jordi offered an option of 8 rental housing units. “We would have the ability to get some of our staff into these rentals,” the superintendent said.

Smith recommended moving forward in the process by inviting Jordi to present his pitch at an All Island School Committee meeting, “so we have a proper understanding of what the commitment would be, and if there are any financial obligations, so we have a clear understanding of that before we make a commitment.”

Smith touted Jordi as “a voice of support for such a project,” someone who would fund the project and work with the Island Housing Trust to secure additional grants.

“It’s not a proper summary of what is coming up, but I wanted to let you guys know,” Smith said to the committee.

“I support the concept,” committee member Skip Manter said.

Committee member Roxanne Ackerman asked how many units were needed for staff housing. “Twenty? Thirty?,” she asked.

“Thousands,” Manter joked.

“We need more than 8,” the superintendent responded. “But there are several movements going on.”

Smith said that more affordable housing for island workers was his “wish.” He mentioned town employees and hospital workers as well, pointing out that the hospital does have a housing model that has addressed “a lot of their needs.”

“With your ok, we’ll invite [Jordi] to a couple of All Island meetings, so he can properly describe the model,” said Smith. “We can have a two way conversation.”