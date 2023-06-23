MVRHS pushing for turf meeting with Oak Bluffs

After an executive session, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Committee announced they had agreed on plans for settlement talks with a proposed date, location, and agenda items to be discussed in a public meeting with the Oak Bluffs Board of Selectmen and the Planning Board.

“We have tonight, with the help of our attorney, come up with a location for option, a date for option, and agenda items for option,” New Chair of the Committee Kathryn Shertzer announced. “This will all get communicated in the morning through our attorney to the other boards.”

“To summarize what we discussed and can share, beyond the fact that we have already put out a settlement offer,” said Shertzer, “we have opened up our settlement discussion to invite everybody to come to the table and talk. So we have invited the Board of Selectman of the town of Oak Bluffs, we have invited the entire Planning Board of the town of Oak Bluffs, the town administrator, as well as the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Committee, to come together in one public meeting.”

“We hope to use a moderator for the discussion,” added committee member Mike Watts.

No further details about the date, location, or agenda items were shared in the public session.

There was some talk of holding the conversation in a public session.

“If there’s ever a time for transparency and openness, this is it,” said committee member Skip Manter. “This has gone on for a long time.”

The committee ultimately moved to enter executive session at the recommendation of their attorney, Brian Winner. “I think some of the things we may touch upon would warrant an executive session,” said Winner.

Watts asked if any of the topics could be sequestered and discussed in public, but Winner felt conversations “that pertain to more substantive matters,” should be held in executive session. “That being said, you’re the client and it’s your vote that determines whether or not the discussion is held in a public or executive session. I’m suggesting it, I’m not requiring it.”