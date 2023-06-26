School committee divided over summer bus use

School officials are working on a new policy for leasing out bus services over the summer season.

Newly elected incoming chair of the MVRHS committee Kathryn Shertzer says the school is currently without a policy.

“We are in desperate need of, and have been discussing for too long, a policy of our bus use. The requests keep flooding in,” Shertzer said at a recent committee meeting.

The high school’s transportation subcommittee has approved the use of school vans and buses for a number of different organizations and events already this summer, with a focus on serving students, children, and the high school community.

The move is also meant to secure bus drivers, who were considering seeking work elsewhere without guaranteed hours. Retaining bus drivers has been a struggle for districts across the Cape and Islands.

The transportation subcommittee said they had denied many requests for this summer already, but would like to have a firm set of guidelines to help mitigate requests in the future.

Smith spoke for the subcommittee saying they were aware this was a temporary solution that would need to be refined going forward.

“We’re letting people know, as we say yes, that next year there’s a strong likelihood we will be saying no, or they’ll have to fit within the parameters of the policy we’ll develop,” Smith said.

Approved uses so far include a summer basketball camp run by the school’s basketball coach, Mike Joyce; transporting 4th of July parade float participants and organizers; the African American Heritage Trail organization is using buses, as is the YMCA, Soulfest, a summer reading remediation program, a summer school program at the Tisbury School, and the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks baseball team.

Each bus rental will consist of the cost of the driver and a flat rate fee, which is still undecided.

The transportation subcommittee approved a temporary policy in the spring, before hearing from the full school committee.

Shertzer stated she felt “super uncomfortable” about approving the bus use without the full MVRHS committee, but understood that time was of the essence if they were to retain the bus drivers.

“Im not trying to be non transparent, but if our bus drivers want to work, I want them to have that ability to work,” Shertzer said.

Members of the school committee expressed concern about liability associated with renting out the buses, as well as the perception of becoming a commercial entity.

“You’re now in the bus business, you know what I mean?” committee member Skip Manter said.

He went on to question whether the buses were properly licensed and insured to serve other groups aside from the school. “This is starting to look and sound like a charter company, and that’s an entirely different insurance policy,” Manter said.

Committee member Robert Lionette also expressed skepticism about extending bus use to the greater community.

Committee members asked if other local bus companies or VTA buses could be used instead of school buses. There are a select number of private transportation companies on the island, including MV Sightseeing, Martha’s Vineyard Excursions, Experience Martha’s Vineyard, A-A Island Auto Rentals, and Escort Coach/White Tie Limousine. Most of these companies are marketed towards wedding transportation or sight-seeing and private tours, and it’s unclear if their use would extend to other events.

“I would say we are the only accessible [option] for some groups,” Smith said.

There was also a concern about properly consulting with attorneys over the new bus use.

The superintendent told the committee he consulted with attorneys. “We are covered, there is not an additional liability,” he said. Smith explained the buses are licensed differently over the summer, complete with different license plates.

“We are trying to make sure we are protected in these situations, but that’s why we need to have a policy,” said Smith.

Smith said a new bus policy should make the buses accessible to the wider island community.

“We are the only game in town,” said Smith. “When you live on an island there’s limited resources, and these are the kinds of asks we’re going to continue to get. We are part of a community and a community that supports us, and long term we start going down a path if we start saying no to everybody. We will make proper decisions and make sure that we’re protected liability wise.”

The committee took no action during last week’s meeting.