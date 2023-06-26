The Vineyard Conservation Society (VCS) will have a new executive director starting July 1.

Brendan O’Neill — who served in the capacity for nearly four decades — will be succeeded by Samantha Look, who is currently the society’s director of advocacy and education.

Look grew up on the Island. As a teenager, she often worked jobs that allowed her to be in nature.

“Even as a teenager, I really, really loved the Vineyard,” she said.

After several years of running her own horse barn on the Island, Look was invited by VCS to join the board of directors.

Currently, she is the director of advocacy and education, where she works on campaigning within the community. Notably, Look helped to pass town-wide bans of single-use plastic bags.

O’Neill said that Look’s background as both a board member and a staff member gives her “perspective from both sides of the nonprofit governance table.”

At the VCS annual meeting on June 20, O’Neill bid farewell to VCS and welcomed Look to the position.

“I’m certainly looking forward to not having to always be on alert – knowing that there’s a capable team in position maintaining vigilance on behalf of the environment of Martha’s Vineyard,” he said.

Look predicted that land and biodiversity protection would remain “the heart” of VCS work.

“We will keep and even elevate climate change as a priority issue… our climate touches everything and the crisis of its health and stability is hardly only an environmental issue. But there are, and will be, increasingly massive costs borne by the planet if we cannot do more,” Look said at the annual meeting.

She said that she is optimistic about the future of VCS for two reasons: the place and the people.

“Getting up from a desk, getting outside, going for a hike… immediately, it just brings me peace,” Look said. “I’ve lived here on and off for most of my life, and I am still totally awestruck by it on a daily basis.”

Look also commented on her appreciation for the people she works with. “It’s such a great experience of community,” she said.

During her address at the annual meeting, Look said that she was “stunned” by what VCS had accomplished during O”Neil’s nearly 40 years as executive director. During his tenure, he was instrumental in various initiatives, including the protection of Nip n’ Tuck Farm and Morning Glory Farm, as well as saving a rare habitat along Aquinnah’s Moshup Trail.

“It is such a testament to Brendan and his working style – diplomacy, understanding, astuteness, patience, strength combined with a deeper knowledge of place than absolutely anyone I know,” Look said.

During her tenure, Look will have her hands full trying to conserve land amid development pressures.

According to board president Jennifer Blum, that will be one of the biggest challenges for VCS, which is “impacting remaining open spaces and waters.”

Look agreed, saying that she hopes there is an “incredible level of scrutiny” brought to development and changes on the Island.