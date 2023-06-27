Tickets for Possible Dreams 2023 are on sale now.

Possible Dreams is the largest annual fundraising event for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS). The event auctions off a variety of items and experiences, also known as Dreams.

MVCS is an Island nonprofit that provides a variety of services, including for mental health issues and substance use disorders.

This year’s Possible Dreams will offer over 40 Dreams. Over 30 will be open for online bidding starting July 18.

On July 23, nine Dreams will be auctioned live by host Seth Meyers and auctioneer Sherry Truhlar.

Highlights of live auction Dreams include a private party at The Ritz Cafe, a private rough cut screening of “Roadhouse” with the film’s director, Doug Liman, and star, Jake Gyllenhaal, a design and shopping experience at Vineyard Vines and a day on the set of drama series Yellowstone.

Registration and ticket sales are open now, and those interested are encouraged to download the mobile bidding software.