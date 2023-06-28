Murdick’s Run the Chop Challenge, a Vineyard tradition of more than 20 years, will take place on July Fourth.

Murdick’s Fudge is the sponsor of the event. The race has raised more than $120,000 for Island youth programs such as the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, the MV Youth Running Club, and Rotary of Martha’s Vineyard.

This year, the race is a four-mile loop around West Chop. It will start and finish on Clough Lane.

The race includes a fun run for kids, followed by the main race, which will start at 9 am.

Late in-person race registrations will occur at Murdick’s in Vineyard Haven on July 3 from 4 to 5 pm, as well as on race morning from 7 to 8:30 am.