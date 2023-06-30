The proposed renovations for an up-Island regional senior center is getting some pushback from historic preservation advocates.

Members of the West Tisbury Historic District Commission say that the proposed Howes House building would be too big for its location.

Howes House’s status as a historic building grants the commission the right to refuse renovations. During a select board meeting on Wednesday, board members reviewed a prior joint meeting with the commission and building committee over the proposed plans. Select board chair Skipper Manter said that the meeting “seemed to be going well” initially, but as the meeting progressed, commissioners grew more hesitant.

“We didn’t seem to be getting much support from them as we were wrapping up,” said Manter.

Reached after Wednesday’s select board meeting, historic district commission chair Sean Conley said the main issue with the Howes House plan is the “overwhelming” size.

Howes House does need to increase in size to comply with ADA regulations. The renovation would need an elevator, two big stairwells and handicapped bathrooms.

But Conley said that since Howes House is located in a “prominent position,” it is necessary for an updated design to be smaller to preserve the historic district’s “look and feel.”

“The design is very nice by itself, but in that location it sticks out like a white elephant,” Conley said.

Conley recognized the difficulty in building according to mandates, but said “hopefully they’ll come back with a smaller plan.”

But West Tisbury treasurer and building committee member Katherine Logue found the commission’s reaction “dumbfounding.”

“We are struggling to find a way to move forward,” Logue said.

The board decided that in order to address the commission’s objections, they need to request a list of specific issues, which will then be addressed in an updated design.

They also discussed using media and PR to gain public favor of the Howes House renovation, which could potentially influence the historic commission’s decision.

Board member Jessica Miller posited the idea of bringing an “unbiased facilitator” to help the two groups reach a consensus.

Howes House has also faced disagreements regarding its cost-sharing model between the three up-island towns. Currently, the project is estimated to cost around $10 million.

Town officials have been working on renovation plans since 2021.