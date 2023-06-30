Tisbury raising trash stickers

The Tisbury Local Drop-Off (LDO) will increase its vehicle sticker permit prices by $10.

In a town select board meeting on June 28, director of public works Kirk Metell requested the price increase, which was approved by the board.

Metell explained that Bruno’s Rolloff waste management company, which the LDO works with, is raising costs. Additionally, waste transportation fees are going up.

The town spends between $130,000 and $150,000 annually on getting rid of town garbage.

Metell said that raising sticker prices will offset financial losses.

“Every little bit helps,” he said.

The cost of a regular sticker will increase from $50 to $60, while the senior rate will go from $35 to $45.

The $25 price for an additional sticker, either for an extra vehicle or to replace a lost sticker, will not change.

Metell also proposed limiting certain items brought to the LDO, including large, bulky items and scrap metal.

According to Metell, collecting these items costs the LDO a substantial amount of time and money.

The select board approved Metell’s recommendation.