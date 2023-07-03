North Studio intensive: Building the ‘tool temple’

Several students traveled from around the country to help build a new tool shed for the Island Grown Initiative on Martha’s Vineyard this past week.

The initiative was part of Studio North, a week-long intensive building workshop which offers ten college-age students interested in architecture the opportunity to imagine, develop, and construct design solutions. Each session investigates a specific use for a site and responds with the design and construction of a complete prototype structure.

Keith Moskow, the founder of Linn Moskow Architects who was also leading the workshop, spoke to us about how the workshop was structured and how it helped students gain practical experience.

The students presented their ideas about the tool shed design Day 1 of the workshop, and they started building the shed on Day 2.

“I call it architecture on crack, because this is fast. This is incredibly fast,” Moscow said.

Kyle Newmann, a former workshop participant, who is now a teacher at the workshop, says that building what you design is an integral element of architecture and that the workshop enabled him to have that experience.

“This is something that I wish more people in architecture school had access to,” he said.