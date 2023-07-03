Jeep catches fire in Oak Bluffs

No one was injured after a Jeep Wrangler caught fire in Oak Bluffs this past weekend.

At 5:22 pm Sunday, Oak Bluffs Fire/EMS were dispatched to Seaview Ave in response to reports of a motor vehicle fire.

The operator and sole occupant of a two-door Jeep Wrangler called emergency services after noticing smoke coming from under the wheel wells of the vehicle.

The driver was traveling along Seaview Ave when he pulled over by the driveway of 241 Seaview Ave. and called 911 from outside the vehicle.

According to OBFD, the driver then manually pushed the car onto the bike path to avoid oncoming traffic.

Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster, who was the first responder at the scene, told The Times that he noticed smoke coming from the car’s engine immediately upon arrival.

Foster said as he began to coordinate road closures and gear up in his personal protective gear, he saw the Jeep become quickly and “fully engulfed in fire.”

“It only took minutes,” he said, noting the speed at which the flames took over the car “shows how fast fire can travel.”

17 Oak Bluffs personnel responded to the call — two engine companies, one ambulance, and an EMS vehicle. They successfully extinguished the fire with water and Class A foam upon arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Though the cause of the fire is undetermined, it is not being considered suspicious by OBFD.

Oak Bluffs Police assisted with coordinating traffic. Leftover debris on the road was removed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.