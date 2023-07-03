SSA brings standby line change, electric buses

The Steamship Authority (SSA) is looking to improve travel for Islanders.

The SSA announced a change to its Blue Line, a resident-only standby line, on the Vineyard route on Wednesday, June 28.

The Blue Line, which is available on reservation-only days, will have a rolling capacity of 12 vehicles at any time. Before the change, a maximum of 15 cars per day was allowed on the Blue Line.

“As cars are able to board, more cars will be accommodated [throughout] the day,” the announcement reads.

Only customers with preferred and excursion accounts are eligible. According to the announcement, the Blue Line is “not for people trying to improve their sailing time,” and is only for customers without a reservation.

The Blue Line may be closed for weather delays or “other operational issues,” according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, the SSA announced in a press release that its first three electric buses have arrived. These vehicles will transport customers from SSA parking lots to ferry terminals in Hyannis and Woods Hole. The authority’s bus drivers are being trained to use these electric buses, which are expected to come into service in mid-July.

According to the release, the buses were purchased after receiving approval from the SSA board in 2021, but the manufacture and delivery process for them was “delayed by supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other production issues.” The buses cost around $3 million, but the price was offset by two grants totaling $875,000 — from the Volkswagen Settlement Grant Program, administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and the Federal Transit Administration’s Low- or No-Emission Program — the SSA received in 2019.

The release states that the SSA expects four more electric buses to be delivered later this year, which are expected to total a price “not to exceed $4 million.”