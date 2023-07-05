Rain doesn’t ruin Vineyard’s Fourth

1 of 17

Martha’s Vineyard celebrated the Fourth of July with a variety of events on a rainy and muggy Tuesday.

The day culminated with a parade in Edgartown and fireworks over Edgartown Harbor.

Parade organizer Joseph Sollitto Jr. thought the event went “quite well.”

“We all got a little wet … but it seems as if everyone enjoyed it,” Sollitto said.

The day’s festivities on the Vineyard kicked off with a children’s parade in Oak Bluffs. Red-white-and-blue-clad youth marched around the Campground area waving flags and pinwheels.

This was the 23rd annual children’s parade, which helps support the rebuilding of the Tabernacle.

On the other end of the Island, Aquinnah held a mid-morning parade, filled with decorated cars and floats.

Later in the day, the celebration moved to downtown Edgartown for its annual Fourth of July parade.

Edgartown’s parade returned last year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade, a fixture in the Island community, kicked off at 5 pm.

The rain began quickly after the parade’s start. But the gloomy weather had little effect on the cheerful paradegoers and participants.

It featured a rousing percussion number from the Sutherland Pipe Band, colorfully dressed campers and counselors from Camp Jabberwocky, and two patriotic alpacas from Island Alpaca.

In addition to local businesses and organizations, the parade honored community members and first responders. Members of various town select boards drove through, and the parade concluded with a procession of fire trucks.

The day wrapped up with a fireworks display in Edgartown. The show was slightly delayed due to weather, but the fireworks eventually lit up the cloudy sky in a triumphant close to Independence Day.