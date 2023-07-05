Two nights of standup comedy

1 of 2

“The Nadlers: The Family Business” comes to the M.V. Film Center for one night on Friday, July 7. This spectacular live standup comedy show features special Vineyard Haven guest Laura Michelle, the English actress who played Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins in the West End.” Playing for one night on Saturday, July 8, is another standup special, “Kevin Flynn: Fear of Heights.”

Marty and Charlie Nadler are a father-and-son comedy team who perform standup together under the auspices of the production company Marino Live Creative. Nadler Sr. grew up in the Bronx, and wrote a variety of classic TV shows, including “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “The Odd Couple” and “Chico and the Man.” He has acted in “Pretty Woman” and “Runaway Bride.” In addition, Nadler Sr. has worked on the scripts for “Valerie,” “Perfect Strangers,” and “The Redd Foxx Show.”

Marty’s son Charlie has appeared on two albums, and performed as a standup comic in locations worldwide. His parents met when they were writing scripts for “Laverne & Shirley.” Charlie is the co-founder with Klar Holland of “Laugh Dealer,” a management firm that provides videos, scripts, and jokes for companies.

The Irish American comedian Kevin Flynn has appeared in films with Ben Stiller in “The Heartbreak Kid,” with Jim Carrey in “Me, Myself & Irene,” with Bill Murray in “Osmosis Jones,” and with Russell Crowe in “Greatest Beer Run.” He has won the Boston Comedy Riot award as well as the Best of Fest award.

In “Fear of Heights,” Flynn explores the culture of his Irish immigrant family. Both his father and grandfather were steel workers, and they make up the theme of the show. Flynn has covered World Cup Soccer for Fox Sports, ESPN, and ABC. As the host of “Go for It,” the Discovery Channel’s outdoor adventure show, Flynn has performed such feats as swimming with sharks, jumping out of airplanes, and scaling precipitous mountain peaks.

Information and tickets for “The Nadlers: The Family Business” and “Kevin Flynn” are available at mvfilmsociety.com.