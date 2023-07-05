West Tisbury: Dionis Riggs book, Ted Mayhew, Turpentine Gallery, and outdoor markets

Happy birthday, Alvida. I am beginning to write my column on June 28, thinking about Alvida Jones. Today would have been her 100th birthday. Sadly, she died in May, and instead I am going to a celebration of her life this afternoon.

Alvida and her sisters, Ann and Cynthia, the Riggs sisters, have deep Island roots. They grew up in the house that their whaling captain grandfather, James Cleaveland, built for his wife, Mary Carlin. If you want to read a wonderful book about them, it’s called “From Off Island,” written by Dionis Riggs.

There is so much history in West Tisbury, with connections of families and land. I love learning their stories. Living here has always felt right to me, safe in the comfortable, small-town way I grew up.

After leaving the Jones’s, I went up to Alley’s to sit on the porch with Mike and our friends. I learned that Ted Mayhew had died earlier that day. Another loss. Huge. We all knew that Ted hadn’t been well, but I will admit to always thinking the people I know and care about will always be here.

Ted was president of the bank, Dukes County Savings Bank, when I first met him in 1982. His office door was always open, and he always smiled and waved everyone in. He didn’t know me well then, but he helped me start my art gallery not long after I moved to the Island. I would go in to see him for a loan to pay my year’s rent every January, when I had to sign the lease, and I paid him back at the end of every summer. He helped so many of us here start our businesses and build our houses, and tided us over through bad times.

I felt privileged to earn Ted’s affection and friendship, to eventually meet Judy, Sarah, and Charlie, Rebecca and Mike, to watch Tyler grow up. I loved seeing Ted and Judy with their golden retriever of the moment riding around in their red Mini convertible with the top down, to have him and Emmett Carroll tease me and my friend, Martha, on lobster roll Tuesdays at the Chilmark Church, or whenever we saw each other. Ted loved to tease; it made his eyes sparkle. I will miss him.

We have had rain in abundance the past few days. My peonies are nothing but tattered petals on the ground. The flowerpots of white impatiens have only stems left; they will need to be cut back and fed, and it will take weeks before they regain their fullness. But the kousa dogwoods and mountain laurels are gorgeous, and our woods have filled into their summer denseness, enclosing and impenetrable.

Allen and Lynne Whiting have opened the Davis House Gallery for July and August. I can’t wait to see Allen’s new paintings. Hours are 1 to 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, or call 508-693-4691 for an appointment.

Mitch Gordon has opened the Turpentine Gallery farther down State Road in a newly renovated space he designed and built expressly to show his paintings. Outside are a fountain and stone walls and benches, all built by him, too. Summer hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm.

This coming week’s special events at the West Tisbury library include Peter Kramer speaking about his new book, “Death of the Great Man,” on Thursday, July 6, at 4:30 pm, an art reception Saturday, July 8, at 10:30 am for the Martha’s Vineyard Rug Hookers, and at 3 pm, Charlayne Hunter-Gault will talk about her new book, “My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives.”

Martha’s Vineyard Democrats will meet on Zoom at 9:30 am Saturday morning. On the agenda is guest Matt Chilliak, who will report on the Massachusetts State Convention. For information, email demsmv@gmail.com.

The West Tisbury Church will host a Berry Festival this Saturday, from noon to 4 pm. Shortcakes, smoothies, parfaits, pies, and lemonade will be served to enjoy with friends and neighbors on the front lawn, or to take home. There will be a raffle, too.

Along with the Friday Antique Show, the Saturday Farmers’ Market, and the Sunday Artisans’ Show, the town will be busy this weekend.

I have to apologize for mistakenly writing in last week’s column that the Fourth of July would be celebrated as a Monday holiday. Don’t know what I was thinking.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.