$10,000 awarded to Island Autism Group

The Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund announced in a press release it provided a $10,000 grant to Island Autism Group.

According to the release, the funds were raised at the 2023 Teamsters Local 25 Gala for Autism, which was the labor union’s “most successful autism fundraiser yet.” The organization hosts the “largest annual autism fundraiser of its kind in New England,” and has raised more than $7 million to support autism organizations since it was founded in 2006.

“Funding from the generous grant from the Teamsters helps make possible summer and afterschool programming offered by Island Autism for autistic youth and young adults on Martha’s Vineyard,” Kevin McGrath of the Island Autism Group said in the release. “Activities including therapeutic horseback riding, yoga, sailing, bowling, tennis, and more are modified to be made accessible and enjoyable to individuals on the autism spectrum.”

Island Autism Group strives for the “lifelong independence, confidence, and happiness of autistic individuals and their families on Martha’s Vineyard,” according to the release. This is done through housing, life skills, enrichment, job training, and therapies. The organization is currently focused on raising awareness about autism in the community, providing “educational and enrichment programs” for residents, and is building the Island Autism Center in West Tisbury.