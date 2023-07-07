Turf update: A meeting to set up a meeting

A meeting was held Thursday afternoon between the chairs of the Oak Bluffs planning and select boards and two representatives from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School school committee regarding the ongoing discussion on the turf.

Legal counsels for both groups were present.

Thursday’s meeting comes on the heals of the school committee making a public announcement that they would pursue a joint meeting with the town.

No date has been set for a public meeting between the full boards since Thursday. The only confirmed date pertaining to the case is the public court appearance in state Land Court in Boston, set for July 14th, according to Oak Bluffs Planning Board Chair, Ewell Hopkins.

“Up until now, the conversation has taken place between councils,” Hopkins said. “Yesterday’s meeting was an opportunity for representatives of the parties — the plaintiff and the defendant — to come together and understand directly, without going through counsel, why we are having the meeting. And then the goal was to discuss the process that would take place.”

When asked if there would be another meeting, Hopkins said he wasn’t sure.”It’s not clear that there will be a large public meeting.”

MVRHS Committee member Mike Watts, one of the two representatives present at the meeting, told the Times “the school committee has been seeking a joint meeting to work on a resolution,” regarding the ongoing high school field turf lawsuit.

Watts declined to share more information on the grounds that the meeting outcome has not yet been shared with the rest of the MVRHS committee. He did say the meeting established “ground rules” for upcoming meetings that the committee may pursue. “We are trying to settle,” Watts said.

Hopkins shared that the meeting was a “multi-hour discussion” at the request of the MVHRS committee. The discussion, according to Hopkins, revolved around why a public meeting would be necessary for the future, and the logistics of how such a meeting would take place. “Now they decide if they would like to proceed,” said Hopkins. He declined to comment further on the specifics of what was discussed.

“They wanted to have a meeting. We asked why. As they explained why, we explained to them the process by which such a meeting could take place. Now they are determining how they’d like to proceed.”

“We shared the position of the town and what would be an appropriate process forward,” Hopkins continued. “Now they are evaluating and determining what their position will be. We discussed what the town’s process and procedures are for presenting proposals and applications to the town. We walked them through that process, and now they are off making plans.”

Legal councils representing the town of Oak Bluff and the MVHRS committee are Michael Goldsmith and Brian Winner, respectively. Also present at the meeting were MVHRS Committee member Kris O’Brien, Oak Bluffs Town Administrator Deb Potter, and the Chair of the Oak Bluffs Select Board, Emma Beach-Green.

“We would like for them to drop the lawsuit,” said Hopkins, when asked of the town’s desired outcome.

Hopkins shared he planned to attend the land court hearing in Boston on the 14th. “I intend to be in court,” he said.