Turf update: A meeting to set up a meeting

A meeting was held Thursday afternoon between the chairs of the Oak Bluffs planning and select boards and two representatives from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School school committee regarding the ongoing discussion on the turf.
Legal counsels for both groups were present.
Thursday’s meeting comes on the heals of the school committee making a public announcement that they would pursue a joint meeting with the town.
No date has been set for a public meeting between the full boards since Thursday. The only confirmed date pertaining to the case is the public court appearance in state Land Court in Boston, set for July 14th, according to Oak Bluffs Planning Board Chair, Ewell Hopkins.
“Up until now, the conversation has taken place between councils,” Hopkins said. “Yesterday’s meeting was an opportunity for representatives of the parties — the plaintiff and the defendant — to come together and understand directly, without going through counsel, why we are having the meeting. And then the goal was to discuss the process that would take place.”
When asked if there would be another meeting, Hopkins said he wasn’t sure.”It’s not clear that there will be a large public meeting.”
MVRHS Committee member Mike Watts, one of the two representatives present at the meeting, told the Times “the school committee has been seeking a joint meeting to work on a resolution,” regarding the ongoing high school field turf lawsuit.
Watts declined to share more information on the grounds that the meeting outcome has not yet been shared with the rest of the MVRHS committee. He did say the meeting established “ground rules” for upcoming meetings that the committee may pursue. “We are trying to settle,” Watts said.
Hopkins shared that the meeting was a “multi-hour discussion” at the request of the MVHRS committee. The discussion, according to Hopkins, revolved around why a public meeting would be necessary for the future, and the logistics of how such a meeting would take place. “Now they decide if they would like to proceed,” said Hopkins. He declined to comment further on the specifics of what was discussed.
“They wanted to have a meeting. We asked why. As they explained why, we explained to them the process by which such a meeting could take place. Now they are determining how they’d like to proceed.”
“We shared the position of the town and what would be an appropriate process forward,” Hopkins continued. “Now they are evaluating and determining what their position will be. We discussed what the town’s process and procedures are for presenting proposals and applications to the town. We walked them through that process, and now they are off making plans.”
Legal councils representing the town of Oak Bluff and the MVHRS committee are Michael Goldsmith and Brian Winner, respectively. Also present at the meeting were MVHRS Committee member Kris O’Brien, Oak Bluffs Town Administrator Deb Potter, and the Chair of the Oak Bluffs Select Board, Emma Beach-Green.
“We would like for them to drop the lawsuit,” said Hopkins, when asked of the town’s desired outcome.
Hopkins shared he planned to attend the land court hearing in Boston on the 14th. “I intend to be in court,” he said.
It seems odd that Ewell Hopkins, a self-styled champion of the people and promoter of community engagement, would be so resolute in his resistance to a public meeting. What could he fear from the involvement of an engaged public? Could it be that he doesn’t wish to learn that the majority of the electorate has grown tired of his expensive, quixotic, and potentially unlawful campaign against a duly authorized and permitted project? The town response to the summary judgment motion did not seek a judgment in it’s favor – it argued that summary judgment was not appropriate, and that the matter should proceed to a full trial. People need to understand this. The OB boards are not attempting to conclude this matter expeditiously, and have no concern for the costs of litigation. They wish to prolong this in the hopes of exhausting the school committee’s resources. So, I guess we’ll see what the court has to say a week from now.
https://www.watersaversturf.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/PFAS-Turf-Testing-2020.pdf
Pfas free turf. What say you all!
https://www.watersaversturf.com/about/artificial-grass-testing/pfas-free-artificial-turf/
Grant– nice that you posted some links.
On your first one,
I see lots of pages of numbers–6 in fact,
Out of the approximately 600 numbers
I only see 3 zero values
Perhaps you could summarize for us a bit.
Please– The second one may have some bias.
But, as I have said many times, the PFAS issue is
only one of many that concern me. I think that
by now the opponents of this fiasco should be willing
to yield a bit about the PFAS and realize that they are
not going to kill us all. The science is pretty conclusive
that the levels are very low, and in keeping with background
levels.
Even if this stuff was free you would still have the resistance of those who claim higher injury rates. I still wonder if people that are against turf because of injuries deny their kids playing away games at schools with turf?
Who is paying for the MVRHS school commmittee’s lawyer?
The MVRHS should drop the lawsuit. They are still spending money on legal fees and causing the Town of Oak Bluffs to pay leagal Fees.
School Com. claimed they would not pay for this suit with Town Money then Who is paying for it ?
Why not put it up for a Island wide referendom vote. Then make it part of the planning process for the new school which is underway ??
“Now they [school committee] decide if they would like to proceed,” said Hopkins.
There is absolutely nothing in this article that indicates that Mr. Hopkins, nor anyone else on the OB side of the litigation, opposes a public meeting. Indeed, there is ample reason to believe that it is the pro-turf school committee members who are reticent to engage in a public discussion. The pro-turf members publicly said they wanted such a meeting, but they have not yet agreed to do so.
More importantly, I do not recall a PUBLIC meeting at which a vote was take to authorize Mike Watts and Kris O’Brien to meet with the OB side, and lawyers for both sides, to discuss this or any other matter. Who put them in charge of these highly sensitive negotiations? And three hours times two lawyer is a lot of money for OB and the rest of us to spend. Who authorized that spending and where is the money coming from?
Oh Vicki, “Indeed, there is ample reason to believe that it is the pro-turf school committee members who are reticent to engage in a public discussion”
Were you not around for the 7 years of public discussion before this project was approved?
TURF IS PFAS FREE!!! ARE THE GRASS FIELDS PFAS FREE????