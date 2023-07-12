Aquinnah: Len Butler, Joan LeLacheur, Garden Club, M.V. Tick Project, and author talks

By now you have probably heard, Aquinnah and the world have lost a great light — Len Butler, “the Man Who Moved the Lighthouse,” died on July 5. He was at home, in the house that he built, in his own bed, with his Mallory and family at his side. He and Mallory visited a friend in Aquinnah in February 1971, and walked down the Cliffs during an ice storm, and thought, “If we love it this much in this weather, we will love it here forever!” They moved here in April 1971, and have loved this town and this Island ever since. Len became a brilliant carpenter, left behind a legacy of gorgeous homes (including the one the Obamas chose), and built and sustained a loving, lasting life here for the family that he adored in the tiny town he cherished. If the town needed guidance, he was ready to step up. If his children were happy, he was happy. And there were many who considered themselves almost his children — young people whom he encouraged and who are now middle-aged and weeping for the loss. Every time you feel comforted or charmed by the Gay Head Light, think of Lenny, and feel grateful that we were graced with his humor, his energy, and his love and wisdom for so long. And to Mallory, who was by his side throughout, tip your hat in admiration and thanks. They laughed and loved through life together, right up to his end. We’ll not forget you, Lenny. You were one of a kind, and one of the best.

Another longtime Aquinnah star is Joan LeLacheur, the jeweler and sprite. Her studio is open for visits at 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah. Once there, you will see her extraordinary ocean-based jewelry, almost all of it for sale. I have a favorite pair of earrings that she made, and never wear them without somebody saying, “Oh how lovely! Is that a Joan LeLacheur?” (I always preen a bit and say, “Why yes! She’s a friend of mine”). She is showing at the Galaxy Gallery in Oak Bluffs, but I suggest that you call her at 508-645-9954 and make a date to go and see her work at her studio.

There are other great Aquinnah things to do. The M.V. Garden Club has members from all six towns who attend walks in private gardens, have sunset get-togethers at the Old Mill in West Tisbury, and have various activities that raise funds to keep the Old Mill safe. Their Aquinnah representative is Irene Ziebarth, and she urges you to join up. Contact her at ireneziebarth@gmail.com.

The Aquinnah library is also offering up some goodies this next week. On Saturday, July 15, from 3 to 4 pm, go and get decorated at Henna on the Deck with Bridgette of Maple Mehndi. On Tuesday, July 18, from 4 to 6 pm, the library offers a talk by the M.V. Tick Project on lone star ticks and the diseases they carry, with an emphasis on larval “tick bombs” and the alpha-gal mammalian protein allergy. (My husband, Charley, has alpha-gal and while he doesn’t mind it too much, I surely do miss being able to serve up local pork or lamb at our table. I also think that “alpha-gal” is a hilarious name; I mean, doesn’t it translate to “first woman”?). On Thursday, July 20, from 3 to 4 pm, the Aquinnah Library Book Club will discuss the fabulous book “Warrior Girl Unearthed,” and then, on the same day, from 5 to 6 pm, the library will launch the Summer Speaker Series, presenting Lew French displaying his work as a stonemason, as captured by Alison Shaw, for his latest book, “Sticks and Stones.” (Preregistration is suggested for this event. To register, email sjosephson@clamsnet.org.)

And if you are aching to go down-Island, there is one non-Aquinnah-centered event that might tickle your fancy: Once again, by popular request, on Saturday, July 15, Black Authors of the Vineyard will present introductions to their books about history, biography, or music, as well as books of interest to children. Following each presentation, questions from the audience will be welcome, and, at the conclusion of the program, signed copies of the books will be available for sale. This event will take place at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs from 10 am to noon. As a reader and a writer, I think it’s worth tackling the traffic down-Island for this one.

So that’s it. Try to stay as cool and dry as you possibly can. If it simply isn’t possible, I wish you some good time at the beach with your feet in the water. And as the sun sets, tip your hat to Lenny.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.