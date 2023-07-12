Harvest of the Month: Summer squash

Green, yellow, crookneck, pattypan, eight ball — summer squash has arrived. This July, we celebrate a prolific member of the cucurbit family, which will keep us well supplied with succulent and sweet squashes until early fall.

This is the time of the year where I eagerly watch the first ripening summer squash, pick them small, and eat them whole, dipped in herby yogurt and lemon sauce. There are so many ways to use zucchini and summer squash, and I will enjoy every one over the coming months. Shred summer squash into your meatballs, caramelize it slowly in a pan to add to pasta, or scoop the seeds out of large fruits and stuff them with grains and cheese.

This Summer Squash, Egg and Cheese Bake is a great weeknight meal or special weekend breakfast option.

Summer Squash, Egg, and Cheese Bake

Recipe by Robin Forte

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. butter

½ cup onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups summer squash, cut into ½-in. cubes

2 eggs

¾ cup Cheddar or Swiss cheese, grated

¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled

2 Tbsp. parsley, chopped

2 Tbsp. basil, chopped

1 medium-size tomato, chopped

Preheat the oven to 350°. Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté onions until golden. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the summer squash cubes, cook for three to four minutes, stirring often. Cool slightly.

In another bowl, combine the eggs, cheese, and herbs. Add the diced tomato and a pinch of salt and pepper. Add the cooled summer squash and onion and garlic mixture to the egg mixture. Pour into a buttered baking dish and cook in a preheated 350° oven until set, about 25 to 30 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.