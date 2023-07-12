Tisbury: Tom Brokaw, Tisbury Amphitheater, travel writing, William Street, and outdoor concerts

Heard on Main Street: Turn your face to the sun, and the shadows fall behind you.

I have always admired Tom Brokaw. He seemed to be the only man who could give us the news so we understood what it meant for the world and our lives. I’m reading his new book, “Never Give Up: A Prairie Family’s Story.” I think Tom’s writing talent comes from his father, who left school after second grade with learning problems. But in his 50s, his dad used a tape recorder to record his childhood memories. Now Tom shares these family stories with us.

I enjoyed a holiday visit with my daughter-in-law and my youngest granddaughter over the Fourth. They came mostly because it had been raining all week at their house. They thought it was sunny here, and wanted to do the beach, and see the parade and fireworks. They had a good time, even so. All of us had a good visit. Best of all, they did many chores for me!

Want to jump-start your memoir? Write with Morgan Baker, summer resident and professor at Emerson College. This is a Zoom workshop from 10:30 am to noon on Saturday, July 15. Learn ways to remember events, people, and places. Register with amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse presents, outdoors at the Tisbury Amphitheater: The Fabulists in “Wakaima and the Clay Man,” on Saturday, July 15, at 10 am. And Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” directed by Katherine Reid, now through August 5, at 6 pm. Tickets in advance or at the door. For more information, call 508-696-6300. Sorry to hear the indoors AC quit last week, but hope all is now cool.

Get online to join the Great Travels Summer Writing Workshop, meeting on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 pm with Zoom. If you love to travel or explore, locally or far away, and would like to discuss and write about your own interesting travel experiences, relax with workshops led by Caroline Joy Adams. Register with amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Do you know what is in the William Street Historic District besides the beautiful 19th century houses? Behind their walls lie a wealth of stories — of whaling masters and steamboat captains, a daughter who was a wartime saboteur, and a tabletop fleet of 15,000 ships. Bowdoin (“Bow”) Van Riper will share the history of the neighborhood at the Vineyard Haven library on Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 pm. You are invited to the free program on the main floor at the library, and after the talk for light refreshments, hosted by the Library Building Fund.

At 3 pm on Wednesdays, you are invited to Walk the Chop. Meet every Wednesday at the library, and walk/run along the West Chop loop. Course is not hilly, and just over three miles.

Our Vineyard Haven library has a surprise for adult summer readers: Read or listen to what you want, all summer long. To enter drawings for prizes, write a short review and email it to amcdonough@clamsnet.org. The review doesn’t need to be long, but must include book title and author. One review will be randomly selected every other week for a prize. All will be entered in a drawing for a prize at the end of the summer. All media are allowed. Drawings are July 24, and August 7 and 21. Winners will be notified by email.

It’s hard to think of anything I’d rather do than read a book. Edgartown library has a program on “How Children Learn to Read” with Deb Dunn, a teacher trainer. Her talk will focus on children to age 9. Learn how to help your child thrive as a reader, and what problems to watch for, on Monday, July 17, at 4 pm. All are welcome.

Edgartown welcomes you to enjoy live music on its library lawn: Sounds Like Summer is on Tuesdays at 6:30 pm. July 18 features the Jeremy Berlin Trio, and July 25 is the Joel Harrison Quartet. Bring a blanket and a picnic, or just go for the show. The library also offers Saltwater Wednesdays at 1 pm, if you want to learn how to filet a fish or shuck oysters: Registration is required.

Oak Bluffs library invites all ages to enjoy live local music on the South Lawn from 6 to 7 pm on Thursdays, starting July 20. We are so lucky that all our Island libraries have fun events for children and summer.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out today to Nevenka Daniels. Cord Bailey, Michele Jones, and the Rev. Cathlin Baker blow out candles on Friday. Donna Tankard and Jocelyn Broadley party on Saturday. Happy birthday to Jim Richardson on Sunday. Cheers to Chris Clark on Monday. Wednesday belongs to Brent Clark and Linda Kurth.

