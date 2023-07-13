School committee clashes over litigation funding

Tensions ran hot during a MVRHS school committee meeting as committee members continued to pay attorney fees relating to a pending legal appeal, despite a previous decision not to.

The committee met Wednesday, July 12th with attorney Brian Winner to discuss further litigation strategy in the matter of the school district versus the Oak Bluffs Planning Board over a synthetic turf field planned for the high school.

Committee chair Kathryn Shertzer tried to move the meeting into executive session in the matter of Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District vs Oak Bluffs Planning Board in state land court, inviting Winner to join, who was present on the zoom. But before agreeing to go into executive session, other committee members initiated a discussion about why Winner’s services were being incurred in the Fiscal Year 2024, when the committee had previously agreed that no FY ’24 monies would be spent on the litigation.

“Should we discuss number 3 first, appeal finance?” Committee member Skipper Manter asked. “I see Mr. Winner is present, he’s not working for free. We have an obligation to pay him, but we have no funds. So, shouldn’t we talk about that first?”

The attorney’s services were also engaged on July 3rd in a meeting with representatives from the school committee and members of the Oak Bluffs planning and select boards present, along with their attorney.

On Wednesday, Manter and committee member Robert Lionette expressed the most concern for transparency and open communication. Lionette said that according to his memory, the last public comment the committee had issued on the attorney had been from committee member Mike Watts, informing the attorney that funding ended on June 30th.

“I called Attorney Winner and informed him that we did not have fiscal year ‘24 money to spend on his services,” Watts confirmed.

“We are in FY ‘24. We are incurring bills today,” Lionette said.

Upon reviewing the minutes from a meeting on April 5th, Watts moved to only access funds from FY 2023 on the legal line for the appeal. It passed unanimously. Manter moved to not take any funds from the FY 2024 operating budget for the appeal challenge, which passed 5-4.

But on Wednesday, Shertzer ultimately pushed the committee to enter into executive session regardless. “Since he is on the clock, we are going to move into executive session and discuss finance in an open public meeting,” she said.

Following the executive session, Shertzer made a statement that the committee had voted to instruct their attorney to move forward with the appeal.

“A call should have taken place prior to engagement of services,” said Manter, of the July 3rd meeting, where Winner was present.

“We were very clear at numerous elections and town meetings, voting no money should be spent on Fiscal Year ‘24. There was no talk about any other type of funding except donations. There was never any discussion of taking any expense money out of the leftover FY ‘23 money come July 1st.”

Manter went on to say that he thought the committee’s approach was deceitful and “a back door approach” to keep funding litigation fees. “We tell people we’re not spending anymore money,” he said. “This is not what we agreed to do.”

Superintendent Richard Smith explained the money would come from a “special purpose appropriation” clause that interpretively allows for the use of any leftover FY 2023 money, which in this case would be used to fund FY ‘24 legal expenses pertaining to the lawsuit. According to Smith, as of last week, the remaining available amount for use was $8,000. “So far, no FY 2024 money has been spent,” Smith said.

The superintendent shared that he had been in collaboration with MVRHS finance manager Mark Friedman when strategizing.

“We are doing our due diligence,” said Smith, adding that Friedman and an attorney were both looking into “the validity and appropriateness” of moving forward. “We are still working towards an answer,” Smith said.

Lionette was not satisfied. “If there’s uncertainty, I think it’s profoundly wrong to move forward,” he said. “To suggest somehow that $8,000 is a paltry amount, and that it’s ok to work into the gray? Completely problematic to me.”

“I’m disappointed that we don’t have more clarity,” he said. “I fully intend to reach out to the AG’s office tomorrow morning to seek clarity on the financial fees in support of our attorney. I think for purposes of transparency for our community, it would be appropriate for the committee to support that.”

Smith defended his choices of engaging Winners services in front of the committee.

“I was told clearly a year ago that I am acting for this board, so those actions took place. We are responsible, Mark Friedman and myself, to pay.”

He went on to say, “this board created this situation. Do not look at me as if I spearheaded this,” of the overall litigation situation.

“We never said there would be no money spent,” said Shertzer. “It said no money out of FY ‘24 would be spent. To Richie’s point, we are talking a finite amount of money, the $8,000 left of the FY ‘23 budget.”

“I don’t believe we’ve misled anybody,” said Shertzer.

The school district’s lawsuit against the town of Oak Bluffs and the Oak Bluffs Planning Board will have a hearing on Friday morning.