Cool and creamy

Ice cream has arrived at the Tisbury Marketplace.

Alex and Kate Salop, owners of the Toy Box toy store, recently opened the Ice Box, an ice cream store.

The store opened on June 30 to a “warm welcome from everyone, including the Island community,” according to Alex Salop.

“At the time when we bought the Toy Box, we thought it would be an awesome idea to also have an ice cream store here,” Alex Salop said. “But that was just a thought.”

Last year, they decided to open the Ice Box, right next door to the Toy Box.

“What better than to operate the two stores that people are most happy walking into?” Alex Salop said.

“[The Tisbury] Marketplace has been developing,” Kate Salop added. “We’re excited to be introducing ice cream to the neighborhood.”

The couple sources their ice cream from ice cream makers, but make their cookies, brownies, waffle cones, hot fudge, and whipped cream at home.

Cookies ’n’ Cream, Sea Salt Caramel, and Chocolate Lover’s Chocolate are some of their most popular flavors.

“We have not opened up an ice cream shop before … but when we bought the Toy Box, we hadn’t run a toy store before,” Alex Salop noted. “We’re learning a lot.”

The Ice Box is open every day from noon to 9:30 pm.