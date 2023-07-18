Steamship keeps early-morning ferry

The Steamship Authority will keep its controversial 5:30 am ferry for the 2024 season, despite pressure from residents who say they are aggrieved by the early morning trips.

The Steamship Authority board voted 3 to 1 in favor of approving the operating schedule at its regular meeting on Tuesday. Representative Peter Jeffrey of Falmouth — where the town’s select board voted to recommend terminating the 5:30 ferry — was the lone dissenting vote.

The early-morning freight ferry has been an ongoing battle between the Steamship Authority (SSA) and mostly Woods Hole residents. In April, a petition with 112 signatures called for ending the early ferry. Falmouth residents say they don’t like the noise from the trucks, and they have safety concerns. There’s also a fear of more trucks.

On Tuesday, Vineyard representative Jim Malkin voted in support of the 5:30 am ferry, but said that he was sympathetic to the Woods Hole residents, as well as the residents of Vineyard Haven and Hyannis that have to deal with early morning freight traffic.

“I sympathize with the people in Woods Hole that are concerned about growth,” Malkin said. “Fortunately or unfortunately, growth is part of the islands. And we on the Islands have to live with that, and we have to have transportation.”

Malkin also noted that the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Island town officials are supportive of the early-morning freight boats, and until that changes, he said would support the Steamship schedule.

Jeffrey made no comment at Tuesday’s meeting despite his negative vote.

The Steamship board received several letters in support of the 5:30 am ferry, including the Hospital. Hospital CEO Denise Shepici called the early-morning freight service “essential.”

“The SSA serves as an essential transport system for direct caregivers, some of whom live on the Cape and further out, who provide routine, emergency, and specialty services to Island residents and visitors who need them, when they need them,” Shepici wrote. “Many caregiver shifts begin at 7 am Arriving in Vineyard Haven at 6:15 then traveling to the Hospital gets them to their departments just in time. This includes respiratory therapists; nurses from Falmouth, Woods Hole and other parts of the Cape; physicians; case managers; chefs who prepare meals on wheels for Island elders; and, specialty equipment and technologists for specialized radiological testing.”

Edgartown and Oak Bluffs select boards also wrote letters against ending the 5:30 ferry.

But members of the public in attendance Tuesday had their concerns. Martha’s Vineyard Commission energy planner Kate Warner said that the islands should try to be more considerate to the mainland port communities. “We need to be good stewards to our neighbors in Falmouth,” she said. “We want to be accommodating. That’s misery for them.”

Warner asked if the early-morning freight could be reconsidered with two new freight boats joining the Steamship fleet. The ferry line recently purchased the Aquinnah and Monomoy, which are currently under renovations before they are added into the fleet.

General manager Bob Davis said that the two new ferries will have capacity for about 350 passengers, up from between 150 and 290 with the existing freight. And while the freight decks will be about the same length as existing vessels, the new freight decks will be wider. He said the beam on the deck would expand from about 50 feet from current freight boats, to about 65 feet, potentially adding more space for more vehicles (Davis further clarified that many of the 350 passenger seats would be outside on the deck, with about 100 indoors).

But when Warner asked if the 5:30 ferry could be reconsidered with the new, bigger boats, Steamship officials said that the early-morning is in high demand for trucks. They can navigate the roads better when there are less drivers on the road.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, SSA officials said that freight traffic has been up during the first half of the year. SSA treasurer Mark Rozum said that passenger traffic was up more than 5 percent this May, compared to last May, and up 7 percent from January to May compared to the same time last year. Freight trucks are also up more than 8 percent this May compared to last May, and just about 8 percent year-over-year.