Communication accolades given to hospital nurses 

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is among the top hospitals in Massachusetts for nurse communication, according to a list compiled by Becker’s Healthcare.

Becker’s based its list based on data from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The Vineyard hospital received a five-star rating.

The nurse communication rating combines data from three survey questions through the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, and summarizes how well patients feel that their nurses explained things clearly, listened carefully to the patient, and treated the patient with courtesy and respect.

The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients from July 2021 through June 2022. The figures were released in April.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is one of five hospitals in Massachusetts to receive five stars for nurse communication.

To see a list of the top hospitals for nurse communication in each state, go to bit.ly/US_5star.