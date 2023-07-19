Island Alpaca welcomes first baby of the season

Island Alpaca Farm welcomed its first newborn alpaca of the season on Wednesday.

The baby boy was born at 2 pm, weighing 17 pounds. Typically, newborns weigh between 12 and 18 pounds.

The farm will allow visitors to suggest names for the baby before they give him an official name. For now, they call him “Baby A,” after his mother Anika. Generally, the farm tries to name the babies in relation to their mother’s name to trace their lineage.

Farm manager Alexis Hughes said the baby came “perfectly on time.”

The farm’s babies are usually born in July. This year, they are expecting three more babies.

The baby was up on his feet within 20 minutes of birth.

“It’s important that they nurse within the first 45 minutes,” farm volunteer David Hannon explained. If they don’t, they will miss out on important nutrients from the mother’s colostrum, or first milk. Colostrum helps babies develop their immune systems.

The farm plans to keep the mother and baby in a pen separate from the herd for up to two weeks.

“We make sure they have a proper chance to bond with each other,” Hannon said.

The baby will be weaned off of his mother’s milk in about 8 months.

“Every birth is a miracle,” Hannon said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”