Poet’s Corner: ‘Summer’

Summer

By George Mills

Finally allowed

to take the tiller —

sailboat on the lawn

It’s noon

I do a little dance

on my shadow

Only an unseen bird

exists

this summer day

Alone in the forest

the breath of my life

like mist

I take a breath

out of the sky

and then another

Letting

the dogs out —

the stars out

Quietly

fireworks

far away

Come

let me show you

a secret pool

A retired anthropology professor turned landscaper, George Mills was a beloved figure in the Vineyard poetry community. Until his death in 2001, George wrote hundreds — perhaps thousands — of these three-line poems inspired by the Japanese haiku form. For more examples of his work, see his Facebook page.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.