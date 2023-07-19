Poet’s Corner: ‘Summer’

Summer
By George Mills
Finally allowed
to take the tiller —
sailboat on the lawn
It’s noon
I do a little dance
on my shadow
Only an unseen bird
exists
this summer day
Alone in the forest
the breath of my life
like mist
I take a breath
out of the sky
and then another
Letting
the dogs out —
the stars out
Quietly
fireworks
far away
Come
let me show you
a secret pool
A retired anthropology professor turned landscaper, George Mills was a beloved figure in the Vineyard poetry community. Until his death in 2001, George wrote hundreds — perhaps thousands — of these three-line poems inspired by the Japanese haiku form. For more examples of his work, see his Facebook page.
