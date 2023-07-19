Poet’s Corner: ‘Summer’

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

Summer
By George Mills

Finally allowed
to take the tiller —
sailboat on the lawn

It’s noon
I do a little dance
on my shadow

Only an unseen bird
exists
this summer day

Alone in the forest
the breath of my life
like mist

I take a breath
out of the sky
and then another

Letting
the dogs out —
the stars out

Quietly
fireworks
far away

Come
let me show you
a secret pool

A retired anthropology professor turned landscaper, George Mills was a beloved figure in the Vineyard poetry community. Until his death in 2001, George wrote hundreds — perhaps thousands — of these three-line poems inspired by the Japanese haiku form. For more examples of his work, see his Facebook page.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here